Hundreds pay respect to fallen Georgia police officer

ROCKMART, Ga. (AP, NBC) – Hundreds of people gathered on Tuesday to say goodbye to a fallen officer killed in the line of duty last week.

Services were held at Victory Baptist Church in Rockmart for Polk County Police Detective Kristen Hearne.

Hearne was fatally shot on October 29 when she and Officer David Goodrich investigated a stolen car found beside a rural road.

Goodrich’s bulletproof vest protected him from serious injury. Hearne was shot at least four times and died from her injuries.

The suspected gunman, 31-year-old Seth Brandon Spangler, was arrested a few hours after the fatal shooting when he emerged from a patch of woods and surrendered.

Hearne was the first officer in the 60-year history of the Polk County Police Department to die in the line of duty. She obtained the status of a detective and had been with the department for five years.

Police Chief Kenny Dodd told those gathered at Victory Baptist Church that Hearne would always be remembered as a hero.