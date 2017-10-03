How to give local support to Red Cross after Las Vegas mass shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Red Cross responded to the mass shooting in Las Vegas in a letter stating that “The thoughts and deepest sympathies of the entire American Red Cross family are with all those affected by Sunday night’s tragic shooting in Las Vegas. The Red Cross is on the ground working in close coordination with emergency officials to provide comfort and support now.”

The Red Cross is helping to establish a family assistance center by providing mental health and spiritual care to loved ones struggling to come to terms with this tragedy. Over the coming days, the Red Cross will continue to coordinate closely with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support the Las Vegas community and the loved ones of those who have been harmed.

Following the shooting, the Red Cross provided more than 250 additional blood products to local hospitals to help those injured. We stand ready to provide blood and blood products as needed in response to this tragedy.

If you want to help locally, eligible individuals can make an appointment to give blood in the coming weeks and months by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. It is important people schedule an appointment at this time.

According to the statement, the Red Cross has what it needs to support this event both financially and with supplies. While the Red Cross is not accepting financial donations designated specifically for this event, they say they always need the public to help support the nearly 64,000 other disasters we respond to every year around the country.

Donations for Red Cross Disaster Relief are used to help people and communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters big and small. Go to redcross.org for more information.