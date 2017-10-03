FEMA closing disaster recovery center in Tybee Wednesday, reopening Sunday in South Savannah

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is closing its recovery center on Tybee Island Wednesday at 5 p.m.

It will reopen the center at a new location starting Saturday. The new location is the Southwest Chatham Library at 14097 Abercorn Street.

Hours of operation are:

Mon – Tues: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wed – Sat: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays: Closed

Monday, Oct. 9, the library and Disaster Recovery Center will be closed for Columbus Day

FEMA says nearly 300 people visited the center on Tybee to find out about services and that up to 15,000 throughout Chatham County have requested inforamtion.

At the center you can:

** speak face-to-face with representatives from the state, FEMA, SBA, and other recovery partners.

** Check on the status of your application,

** Ask questions about a FEMA determination letter and how to appeal a decision by FEMA,

** Get help applying for SBA disaster loans,

** Ask questions about flood insurance and hazard mitigation techniques.

Disaster survivors have until Nov. 14 to register with FEMA.

FEMA says assisstance is provided to help “eligible hurricane survivors repair their homes to “safe, sanitary and secure” condition for the number of occupants living there. It also may provide for rental of temporary lodging until their home is habitable.”

Survivors do not need to go to a Disaster Recovery Center to register with FEMA. In fact, survivors are encouraged to register before visiting the recovery center. The quickest way to apply for federal assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA Mobile app. Survivors may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or VRS)