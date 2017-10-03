Congressman Buddy Carter remarks on Las Vegas shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter is speaking out about the Las Vegas shooting that left 59 dead and more than 500 injured.

His statement reads, in part:

My prayers continue to be with all those harmed and affected by the horrific attack in Las Vegas and with their family and friends. I also thank the first responders who bravely risked their lives and the medical professionals working so hard to save others. Now, instead of politicizing a tragedy, we must focus on what we can do to actually prevent tragedies like this in the future. Rushing to add laws to the books is not the answer. Murder is illegal, using an automatic weapon is illegal. This man would not have been stopped by more laws since he clearly has no problem breaking them. What we need to do is find real solutions to address the mental health of individuals like this.

Carter is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and has voted against efforts to impose on those rights in the past.

He co-sponsored H.R. 197 & S. 845 which establishes a national standard for carrying concealed firearms, other than a machine gun or destructive device, by non-residents.

Gun control is not the issue at hand, according to Carter. Rather, it’s the hand holding the gun:

I recently met with the Chatham County Sheriff and local officials to find ways to address this issue at the root of the problem. We must change the mindset of the people who are willing to commit such atrocities to protect our communities.