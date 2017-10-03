Casting call seeks Savannah locals for Marvel’s ‘Cherry Blue’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Central Casting Georgia announced a casting call for Marvel Studio’s “Cherry Blue” which will film in Savannah at the end of October. According to the ad, they are looking “for men and women to portray 1980’s Argentinian locals for an awesome set of scenes on Marvel’s ‘Cherry Blue.’”

According to several sources, “Cherry Blue” is the code-name for Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” which is currently in production. But that rumor has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios.



They want people that are local to the Savannah area since travel will not be provided.

You must be available for a fitting in Savannah during the week of Oct. 23 and you will be required to work the entire day on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

If you are interested and available, you can email your name, phone number and a current picture of yourself to: savannah@centralcasting.com–and put “1987” in the subject line.