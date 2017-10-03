Candler County deputies find body of missing nursing home patient

By Published:

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Candler County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of a nursing home patient who went missing over the weekend.

According to Sheriff John Miles, the body of William “Billy” Harden was found Tuesday morning, northwest of Orchard Health & Rehabilitation where he was a patient.

A Mattie’s Call was issued for the 47-year-old once he was missing for longer than 30 hours.

The case is being investigated by Candler County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s