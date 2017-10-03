Atlanta leaders vote to change possession laws

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) — In news around Georgia, a vote in Atlanta could make a big change for law enforcement.

City leaders in Atlanta voted Monday to essentially decriminalize marijuana possession in small amounts.

The new law would make possession of less than an ounce a ticketing offense instead of one that would get you arrested.

While the vote was unanimous, two mayoral candidates sounded off.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayoral candidate, said, “My concern is that we’re being irresponsible in passing a law that says you will not go to jail if you have marijuana in this city and the fact of the matter is we don’t have the authority as a legislative body to make police officers book you under state law or a city ordinance.”

Sen. Vincent Fort, (D- Georgia), said, “Ninety-three percent of all arrests in Fulton County are black people and most of them are young black men and when they get arrested their lives are changed forever. They can’t go to college, can’t get financial aid, can’t get a job.”