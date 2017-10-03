Art imitates life: Local exhibit helps shelter animals find forever homes

Artist Lisa Rosenmeier will be presenting a body of work entitled, 365 Days, The Story of Two Kennels at the Cultural Arts Gallery, from October 6th through November 3rd. An opening reception will be held October 6th from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rosenmeier went to a local animal shelter where she followed one cat kennel and one dog kennel for a year.

The project helps link animals to loving, permanent homes.

More details:

The Cultural Arts Gallery is located at 9 W. Henry St. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, contact (912) 651-6783 or visit www.savannahga.gov/arts. All events are free and open to the public.