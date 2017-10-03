Amazon, Georgia: If you name it, will company come?

STONECREST, Ga. (AP) – Officials from a recently incorporated city outside Atlanta want to shed some of their new municipality’s land and rename it Amazon, Georgia. Their hope is that the change will spur the e-commerce giant to locate a second headquarters there.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Stonecrest City Council voted 4-2 on Monday to de-annex 345 acres (140 hectares) of land and to ask the Georgia General Assembly to use it to form the city of Amazon.

Amazon has said it will spend more than $5 billion to build a second headquarters, dubbed HQ2, in North America with as many as 50,000 jobs. The Seattle-based company said it’s looking at metropolitan areas with populations of more than a million people, which have the potential to attract top technical talent.

Stonecrest officials plan to submit a bid for Amazon’s HQ2 by the company’s October 19 deadline. The company expects to make a decision next year.

Stonecrest is located about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of Atlanta and is home to about 53,000 residents. It incorporated as a city this year.