After deadly Las Vegas shooting, local Savannah residents offer support

SAVANNAH, Ga. – In the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, several people decided to leave the comfort of their homes to show support to those thousands of miles away.

On Monday a vigil and rally were held in Savannah. The P.U.S.H. (Praying Until Something Happens) rally was held at the Resurrection Power House on Waters Avenue. A small group gathered to pray fervently. Originally intended to focus prayer on teen gang violence, the group also included time for prayer for those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

“We need to pray like never before,” organizer Arleen Fuller said. “We need to pray, not wait for an event to happen. To pray, but we need to pray all the time. Pray without ceasing.”

Later in the evening, a candlelight vigil was held at the Savannah LGBT Center on Bull Street.

Friends, family, and strangers gathered in a small but intimate setting to address local media and each other. The vigil was called, “Enough is Enough,” calling on neighbors to act in order to promote peace.

“It’s about standing up and finally saying, ‘We have had it,'” First City Network Chairman Michael Ploski said. “We don’t want this anymore. We want it fixed. And the only way to get our voices heard is to be there. Be loud. And say it’s time for change.”

As people listened on with candles lit, Ploski urged them to not only light a candle but to engage conversation and action with local elected leaders in order to pass and promote stricter gun regulations.

On Wednesday, another vigil is schedule at 7:00 p.m. at Forsyth Park.