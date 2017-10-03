Advisory: CEMA to test Emergency Warning Siren

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) will conduct a monthly siren test of the Emergency Warning Siren System on October 4.

The siren will sound for one minute at noon on Wednesday from various sirens located around the county.

This monthly test is necessary to ensure that the system is working properly.

In the event of poor weather conditions such as rain or overcast weather, the siren test will be rescheduled.

To learn more about the Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System, visit ChathamEmergency.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s