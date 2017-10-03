Advisory: CEMA to test Emergency Warning Siren

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) will conduct a monthly siren test of the Emergency Warning Siren System on October 4.

The siren will sound for one minute at noon on Wednesday from various sirens located around the county.

This monthly test is necessary to ensure that the system is working properly.

In the event of poor weather conditions such as rain or overcast weather, the siren test will be rescheduled.

To learn more about the Chatham County Emergency Warning Siren System, visit ChathamEmergency.org.