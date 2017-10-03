3 people detained over Marseille stabbings

PARIS (AP) – An official says three people have been detained by French officers investigating the knife attack in which a Tunisian national fatally stabbed two young women in the southern port of Marseille.

A judicial official said Tuesday that the three were put in custody on suspicion of a criminal terrorist association and that several locations were searched in the probe.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity under internal rules, wouldn’t give more details.

The attacker, who had lived in Italy, was killed by soldiers after Sunday’s stabbings, which were claimed by the Islamic State group. He has been identified in the Italian media as Ahmed Hanachi.

Italian newspapers reported Tuesday that Italian anti-terrorism police are investigating whether the Marseille attacker had links to Tunisians involved in other European attacks who had stayed in the same area of Italy.