2 arrested for credit card skimming ring on I-95

Related Coverage Police investigate credit card skimmers found at Hardeeville gas station

YEMASSEE, SC (WSAV) — According to Yemassee Police, their department uncovered a large scale credit card skimming ring subsequent to a traffic stop on Interstate 95 last week.

The U.S. Secret Service officially adopted the case from the Yemassee Police Department on Monday and both suspects, Katty Rios and Alberto Yordan, were transferred by federal authorities from the Hampton County Detention Center to detention center in Charleston.

The Yemassee Police Department would like to thank the FBI and U.S. Secret Service for their assistance with the initial investigation.