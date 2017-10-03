2 arrested for credit card skimming ring on I-95

By Published:

YEMASSEE, SC (WSAV) — According to Yemassee Police, their department uncovered a large scale credit card skimming ring subsequent to a traffic stop on Interstate 95 last week.

The U.S. Secret Service officially adopted the case from the Yemassee Police Department on Monday and both suspects, Katty Rios and Alberto Yordan, were transferred by federal authorities from the Hampton County Detention Center to detention center in Charleston.

Katty Rios
Alberto Yordan

 

The Yemassee Police Department would like to thank the FBI and U.S. Secret Service for their assistance with the initial investigation.

 

