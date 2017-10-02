Video: Brother of Vegas shooter says ‘no reason, rhyme or rationale’ for violence

ORLANDO, Florida (NBC) — The brother of the man who is behind the largest mass shooting in U.S. history says his family feels like an asteroid just hit them.

Eric Paddock spoke outside his home in Orlando, Florida this morning, Oct. 2. He was visibly distraught and stunned to find out that his brother, 64-year old Stephen Paddock, is responsible for shooting and killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas.

His brother said Paddock was just a guy who gambled and went to hotels and shows, and as far as he knows had no affiliations to any groups.

He says his family has “no reason, rhyme or rationale,” for the shooting.

“Our condolences to everyone.  We just don’t understand. It’s like I said, an asteroid just fell out of the sky. And we have no reason, rhyme, rationale, excuse. There’s just nothing.

“The last time she (MOM) talked to him… no indication of anything. I mean nothing. He was in Vegas and then out on a cruise or something…  I mean he sent her a walker because she’s having trouble walking. I mean… it’s like I said, find out who sold him the machine gun.

“I mean it’s his fault that he did this, but I’d like to find out where he got the machine gun, because that can’t be something that’s easy to come by–I assume. He has no criminal record… nothing, nothing, nothing. He has no affiliation with anything… there’s nothing.”

“We’re working with the cops since the first thing, trying to you know understand, trying to make it do what we could. There’s just nothing. We have nothing to give you. He was just a guy.”

“I mean he’s definitely only himself. There’s no affiliations, once again that I know of, there’s no affiliations. There’s no church, there’s no politics, there’s no anything.”

