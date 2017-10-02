UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Katama Way shooting

By Published:
Jason Hazel, 20 [courtesy Chatham County Sheriff's Office]

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested a man for the September 7 shooting of Jawanza Bullard, 19.

At about 7:10 p.m. on September 7, officers responded to the intersection of Katama Way and Vineyard Haven Drive and found Bullard suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined Bullard and William Jackson, 19, were involved in an exchange of gunfire with a third subject.

Investigators identified Jason Hazel, 20, as the third subject involved in this shooting. Hazel was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one charge of reckless conduct.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s