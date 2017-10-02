UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Katama Way shooting

Related Coverage Metro investigates Katama Way shooting

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives arrested a man for the September 7 shooting of Jawanza Bullard, 19.

At about 7:10 p.m. on September 7, officers responded to the intersection of Katama Way and Vineyard Haven Drive and found Bullard suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined Bullard and William Jackson, 19, were involved in an exchange of gunfire with a third subject.

Investigators identified Jason Hazel, 20, as the third subject involved in this shooting. Hazel was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one charge of reckless conduct.