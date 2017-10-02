Tybee Island Disaster Recovery Center relocating to Savannah

Related Coverage FEMA disaster assistance available on Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The GEMA/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) on Tybee Island at the YMCA Gym will relocate and reopen in Savannah next week.

The Tybee Island location will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4. The new location in Savannah will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, October 7.

Savannah DRC location:

Southwest Chatham Library

14097 Abercorn Street

Savannah, GA 31419

Hours of operation:

Monday – Tuesday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

Library and DRC will be closed for Columbus Day, Monday, October 9

Representatives from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration and various other state agencies will be at the center to answer questions.

Storm victims do not need to go to a DRC to register with FEMA. If possible, victims are encouraged to register before visiting.

The quickest way to apply for federal assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA Mobile App. Applications may also be completed by phone at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or VRS) or 800-462-7585.

These lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Press 2 for Spanish or press 3 for other languages.

Those in need of ASL interpreting, Braille, large print, etc., may call the helpline number above to receive support.

For more information visit FEMA’s website here.