Supergirl Adds Character from Legion of Super Heroes

By Published: Updated:

Amy Jackson has booked a recurring role as Saturn Girl on Supergirl.

The British-born Bollywood actress will make her debut in season 3 as Imra Ardeen, a.k.a Saturn Girl, a kind, smart, and strong-willed hero who uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need. She was born on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, and arrives on Earth to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) battle one of her biggest threats.

In the comics, Saturn Girl is a member of the Legion of Superheroes, a 31st-century superhero team tied to Superboy. We’ve actually seen a Legion flight ring on the show in the Fortress of Solitude. Saturn Girl’s appearance, therefore, may give weight to the theory that when Mon-El (Chris Wood) was sucked into the portal in the finale, he ended up with the Legion.

The role marks Jackson’s U.S. debut, having begun her career as a model and since established herself as one of India’s key leading ladies. She’ll next appear in 2.0, the sequel to India’s box office hit Robot.

Supergirl returns Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s