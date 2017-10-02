Supergirl Adds Character from Legion of Super Heroes

Amy Jackson has booked a recurring role as Saturn Girl on Supergirl.

The British-born Bollywood actress will make her debut in season 3 as Imra Ardeen, a.k.a Saturn Girl, a kind, smart, and strong-willed hero who uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need. She was born on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, and arrives on Earth to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) battle one of her biggest threats.

In the comics, Saturn Girl is a member of the Legion of Superheroes, a 31st-century superhero team tied to Superboy. We’ve actually seen a Legion flight ring on the show in the Fortress of Solitude. Saturn Girl’s appearance, therefore, may give weight to the theory that when Mon-El (Chris Wood) was sucked into the portal in the finale, he ended up with the Legion.

The role marks Jackson’s U.S. debut, having begun her career as a model and since established herself as one of India’s key leading ladies. She’ll next appear in 2.0, the sequel to India’s box office hit Robot.

Supergirl returns Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.