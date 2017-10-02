Special Victims Unit seeks to locate rape suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit needs the public’s help locating a man wanted for two counts of rape.

Maurice Napoleon Hodges, 26, is a black male who is approximately 5-foot-11 and 155 lbs. Police say he is known to frequent the areas of the Greyhound Bus Station, Fernwood Drive, Caroline Drive, and the 59th Street area.

The charges against Hodges stem from a July 9 incident on Wayne Street and an August 19 incident that occurred inside a vehicle parked in the Berrien and Jefferson Street area.

Anyone with information on the incidents or Hodges’ whereabouts is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line is open directly to detectives at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.