SCAD fashion student makes his NYC debut

SAVANNAH, GA – One Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) student is taking his skills outside the classroom.

Carlo Pardo is a Sophomore studying Fashion Marketing and Management with a minor in Fashion Design. However, his fashion industry debut is nothing short of major.

“It’s really exciting, I mean you get to create this thing you just put in a 2-D realm and you really take that and give it some tangibility,” said Pardo.

The SCAD student is working with Studio NYC Design to create two fashion statement pieces with fabrics from the organic modern collection. These designs will be worn during the Studio NYC Design fall photo shoot at the beginning of November. The photos from the shoot will then be used in major lifestyle and fashion magazines across the country.

“It’s a really fast-paced, high-pressure environment, and I think there’s just a general sense of ambiguity and a really strong knowledge base you have to know going into it to know what’s going on. Having been working on those skills, I feel a lot more comfortable entering that,” said Pardo.

Pardo told News 3 that he found the hostess city to be inspiring.

“Of course, as a designer you’re always being influenced by what’s around you, so I’d definitely say it’s touched my designs. You know we always look for something that has visual interest and we definitely have that here,” said Pardo.

