SC ranks 5th for women killed by men, 2nd year in a row

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, this October marks the 6th straight year South Carolina has ranked in the top five in the United States for the number of women killed by men, ranking fifth for the second year in a row.

For the past two decades, the Violence Policy Center has conducted the study, the most recent results came out in September 2017, analyzing year 2015.

“We were five last year we were number one the year before that we were number two the year before that we were number one before that,” said Theresa Lacey, the community educator for Hopeful Horizons, “They think that five is an improvement and while it is it’s nowhere near where we need to be.”

Hopeful Horizon is hosting a number of events in October through the Lowcountry to create awareness including:

Clothesline Project in libraries

Wedding gown displays in Hampton, Colleton, and Jasper County courthouses

Coffee Shop “Pay It Forward” at Watusi Cafe, Pluff Mudd, and Common Ground; 5% of proceeds of pay it forward coffee at Pluff Mudd will be donated to Hopeful Horizons

Shear Miracle Color Me Purple Fundraiser at Shear Miracle Salon, portion of purple hair coloring will go to Hopeful Horizons

Candlelight vigils at high school football games: Ridgleand/Hardeeville October 13,Whale Branch October 20, Hilton Head HS October 27

If you or someone you know needs help, the Hopeful Horizons hotline is 24/7, seven days a week at 1-800-868-2632.