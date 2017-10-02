Report: Tom Petty pulled from life support following cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (WSAV) – Tom Petty was reportedly pulled from life support following a cardiac arrest on Sunday night.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say Petty was rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious and not breathing.

Once Petty arrived at the hospital, TMZ reports he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.

EMTs rushed to Petty’s home in Malibu and were able to get a pulse on Sunday night. Law enforcement says he was then rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and put on life support.

Tom Petty is renown musician known for his group Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. He is from Gainesville, Florida and is 66-years-old.