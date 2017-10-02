Politicians, celebrities react to Las Vegas shooting on social media

Politicians, celebrities and musicians took to their social media platforms on Monday to express their condolences for the victims and families of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
President Trump sent out a tweet this morning sharing his “warmest condolences and sympathies.”
Former U.S. President Barack Obama sent out a message as well.
VP Pence tweeted that he and his wife are praying for the victims & offering their love, adding:
House Speaker Paul Ryan released an official statement this morning.
Jason Aldean, country musician and Macon-native, was on the stage when the shooting began. Aldean was the headliner on the final night of the festival.
He was not injured during the incident, and later shared this message on an Instagram post:
Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
Jake Owen, who performed right before Aldean, says it was “the most unimaginable event.”
Chris Young, who has been touring with Aldean, was left almost speechless.
Other musicians tweeted out their condolences as well:
Celebrities reacted to the shooting:
And after tweeting their sympathies for the victims and families, many celebrities and politicians followed by calling attention to the issue of gun control.
Authorities say at least 59 people have been killed and 527 wounded during the shooting on Sunday night. Tap or click here for more coverage.