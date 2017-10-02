Politicians, celebrities react to Las Vegas shooting on social media

Politicians, celebrities and musicians took to their social media platforms on Monday to express their condolences for the victims and families of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

President Trump sent out a tweet this morning sharing his “warmest condolences and sympathies.”

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Former U.S. President Barack Obama sent out a message as well.

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

VP Pence tweeted that he and his wife are praying for the victims & offering their love, adding:

…The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 2, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan released an official statement this morning.

America woke up to heartbreaking news from Las Vegas. We stand united in our shock, our condolences, & our prayers. https://t.co/dKqjJqPIpu pic.twitter.com/B67cklsBkS — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) October 2, 2017

Jason Aldean, country musician and Macon-native, was on the stage when the shooting began. Aldean was the headliner on the final night of the festival.

He was not injured during the incident, and later shared this message on an Instagram post:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate

Jake Owen, who performed right before Aldean, says it was “the most unimaginable event.”

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Chris Young, who has been touring with Aldean, was left almost speechless.

I'm not gonna say anything else other than I'm lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Other musicians tweeted out their condolences as well:

There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 2, 2017

Watching this horrific news from Las Vegas and Route 91 Festival. We played this festival last year. Praying for everyone's safety. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

Celebrities reacted to the shooting:

It’s unimaginable. And yet it's real. I don't know where to begin. Watching, crying, and sending love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the most devastating news about Las Vegas. I’m praying for everyone in Las Vegas! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the horrific news coming out of Las Vegas. Sending thoughts and prayers to the people affected. I’m heartbroken and in disbelief — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) October 2, 2017

And after tweeting their sympathies for the victims and families, many celebrities and politicians followed by calling attention to the issue of gun control.

Our grief isn't enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 2, 2017

It is long past time for Congress to take action on gun safety to save innocent lives. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 2, 2017

My heart is breaking for Las Vegas. We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorism. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 2, 2017

Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly. https://t.co/bXZQ7enuEp — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Authorities say at least 59 people have been killed and 527 wounded during the shooting on Sunday night. Tap or click here for more coverage.