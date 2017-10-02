Painting the town pink for breast cancer awareness

(SAVANNAH) — The “Paint the Town Pink” breast cancer awareness campaign is celebrating 10 years.

They kicked off breast cancer awareness month Monday at the Nancy N. and J-C Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion. News 3 spoke with the CEO of St. Joseph’s Candler Medical System today about the importance of mammograms and self-exams; but that the issue for many women is cost.

“The barrier to getting a mammogram is many women don’t have the money,” said Paul P. Hinchey, CEO of St. Joseph’s Candler Health System, Inc. “So we have a fund by working with the Savannah Morning news which has about 100,000 dollars in it that we want to get to zero. So we’re offering this through the community please please please come in and get a mammogram.”

Over the years, “Paint the Town Pink” has inspired countless women in the coastal empire to get their mammograms.