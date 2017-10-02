Metro police arrest suspect in teen shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Metro police have arrested a suspect in the September 14 shooting of a 15-year-old male.

Angelo Harley, 20, was identified as the suspect in this shooting. Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Violent Crimes detectives worked in conjunction with SCMPD’s Strategic Investigation Unit worked in conjunction to secure Harley’s arrest.

Officers responded to the area of Wheaton Street and Randolph Street around 11:30 p.m. on September 14 and found a 16-year-old male suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The male subject told police the shooting occurred in the Kayton Homes area.

Harley was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt (armed robbery), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.