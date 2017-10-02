Local vigils to be held for Las Vegas shooting victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local organizations are holding vigils for the Las Vegas shooting victims.

PUSH, which stands for Pray Until Something Happens, is holding a rally and vigil tonight, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The PUSH rally and vigil will be held at the Resurrection Power House (2120 Waters Avenue). The group is also praying for an end to gun violence in Savannah.

First City Network is also hosting a gathering tonight at the LGBT Center (1515 Bull Street).

This will begin at 9 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m.