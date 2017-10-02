Tennessee man killed in mass shooting at Las Vegas concert

WSMV Staff
Family members have confirmed Sonny Melton was killed in the shooting. (Source: Family photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A West Tennessee man was one of the 50 people killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton.

Sonny Melton was at the concert with his wife. (Source: Family photo)

Heather Melton said her husband saved her life while gunfire was hitting the crowd.

“He saved my life. He grabbed me and started running when I felt him get shot in the back,” she said. “I want everyone to know what a kind-hearted, loving man he was, but at this point, I can barely breathe.”

Melton is from Big Sandy, Tennessee. He was a registered nurse who worked at the emergency room and ICU at Henry County Medical Center. He also assisted his wife in surgery.

