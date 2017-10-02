Las Vegas Shooting: 59 killed and more than 500 injured

Families looking to locate missing loved ones can call the help hotline at 1-866-535-5654.

LAS VEGAS (NBC, AP) – A lone gunman released a rapid-fire barrage of bullets from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel late Sunday, killing at least 59 people and injuring at least 527 others attending a country music festival below, officials said.

It is the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

The shooter, identified by law enforcement officials as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, fired shot after shot from his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino down on the crowd of about 22,000, sending terrified concertgoers running for their lives.

What we know about the shooting in Las Vegas:

At least 59 people have died and 527 wounded

All but 3 of the 59 victims killed have been identified

The shooter opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music festival on the Las Vegas strip around 10 p.m.

Shots came from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino where the shooter was found dead

It took 72 minutes from the first 911 call for law enforcement to breach the hotel room

The gunman continued fired for 9 minutes

A camera was put in a food service cart outside of the hotel room by the shooter

Officials identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock

Authorities believe Paddock worked alone, but do not know his motive

FBI says the shooter had no connection to an international terrorist group

“We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit,” witness Meghan Kearney told MSNBC. “When we started running out, there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground.”

Kearney added: “People kept dropping and dropping… People were getting shot one foot away from us. People were trying to save their friends. There were gunshots everywhere. Helping them would’ve meant that we got shot, too.”

As of Tuesday morning, hospital officials say that at least 45 people remain in critical condition after being wounded.

At Sunrise Hospital, a total of 68 people remain hospitalized out of the 214 initially admitted. Officials say 15 people have died there.

A total of 60 people remain hospitalized at University Medical out of the 104 who were taken there, officials say. Four have died.

According to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, all but three of the victims killed in the shooting have been identified.

“There’s a lot of information I do know, but it’s an ongoing investigation,” Sheriff Lombardo says.

The FBI is still working to clear the scene near Mandalay Bay and all weapons have been sent to a crime lab for further evaluation.

According to Sheriff Lombardo, he expects to have substantial information on the investigation within the next 48 hours.

Anyone with information about the incident in a criminal capacity is asked to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111.

“We ask you to bother the police,” Sheriff Lombardo says to people trying to decide if they should alert police to potential threats.

Over $3.7 million has been raised for the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund. Donors can visit here for more information.

Checks can also be made out to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund and sent to the Las Vegas County Office or Sheriff’s Office.

Las Vegas shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Luminaries for victims of the the Sunday evening shooting tragedy in Las Vegas are lit on the front steps of Greene Memorial United Methodist Church surrounded by those brought together in prayer and solidarity on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Roanoke, Va. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP) University of Nevada Las Vegas students Raymond Lloyd, right, and Karla Rodriguez take part in a vigil Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. A gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino hotel rained automatic weapons fire down on the crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., right, listens as her husband Mark Kelly, left, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, about the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Giffords, was a congresswoman when she was shot in an assassination attempt in 2011. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers block off an intersection after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Flowers are placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino, top left, on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) People hold hands in prayer while hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Al Powers/Invision/AP) A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside of a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher) A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the festival grounds. David Becker / Getty Images People scramble for cover after gunfire was heard at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds on Oct. 1 in Las Vegas. A lone gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in the worst mass shooting in modern American history. David Becker / Getty Images A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Police Capt. Kelly McMahill briefs the media on an officer-involved shooting at University Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities said a man in police custody inside the hospital was fatally shot by an officer while the man was pointing a stun gun. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) President Donald Trump makes a statement about the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)