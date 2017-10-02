Las Vegas Shooting: 59 killed and more than 500 injured

Families looking to locate missing loved ones can call the help hotline at 1-866-535-5654.
LAS VEGAS (NBC, AP) – A lone gunman released a rapid-fire barrage of bullets from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel late Sunday, killing at least 59 people and injuring at least 527 others attending a country music festival below, officials said.
It is the worst mass shooting in modern American history.
The shooter, identified by law enforcement officials as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, fired shot after shot from his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino down on the crowd of about 22,000, sending terrified concertgoers running for their lives.
What we know about the shooting in Las Vegas:
- At least 59 people have died and 527 wounded
- All but 3 of the 59 victims killed have been identified
- The shooter opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music festival on the Las Vegas strip around 10 p.m.
- Shots came from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino where the shooter was found dead
- It took 72 minutes from the first 911 call for law enforcement to breach the hotel room
- The gunman continued fired for 9 minutes
- A camera was put in a food service cart outside of the hotel room by the shooter
- Officials identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock
- Authorities believe Paddock worked alone, but do not know his motive
- FBI says the shooter had no connection to an international terrorist group
“We heard what sounded like firecrackers going off. Then all of a sudden we heard what sounded like a machine gun. People started screaming that they were hit,” witness Meghan Kearney told MSNBC. “When we started running out, there were probably a couple hundred [people] on the ground.”
Kearney added: “People kept dropping and dropping… People were getting shot one foot away from us. People were trying to save their friends. There were gunshots everywhere. Helping them would’ve meant that we got shot, too.”
As of Tuesday morning, hospital officials say that at least 45 people remain in critical condition after being wounded.
At Sunrise Hospital, a total of 68 people remain hospitalized out of the 214 initially admitted. Officials say 15 people have died there.
A total of 60 people remain hospitalized at University Medical out of the 104 who were taken there, officials say. Four have died.
According to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, all but three of the victims killed in the shooting have been identified.
“There’s a lot of information I do know, but it’s an ongoing investigation,” Sheriff Lombardo says.
The FBI is still working to clear the scene near Mandalay Bay and all weapons have been sent to a crime lab for further evaluation.
According to Sheriff Lombardo, he expects to have substantial information on the investigation within the next 48 hours.
Anyone with information about the incident in a criminal capacity is asked to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111.
“We ask you to bother the police,” Sheriff Lombardo says to people trying to decide if they should alert police to potential threats.
Over $3.7 million has been raised for the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund. Donors can visit here for more information.
Checks can also be made out to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund and sent to the Las Vegas County Office or Sheriff’s Office.
