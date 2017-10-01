Wilmington Island Puppy Palooza

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– The Wilmington Island Farmers’ Market was the hot spot for pooches and their owners. The farmers market hosted Southeastern Guide Dogs to bring out some four-legged friends to engage and interact with others in the community.

Many owners brought out their dogs as well. Those in attendance enjoyed a puppy kissing booth, dog treats, gift baskets, and even a dog selfie station.

Southeastern Guide Dogs is an association that raises, trains, and provides lifetime care for service dogs.