Wilmington Island Puppy Palooza

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)–  The Wilmington Island Farmers’ Market was the hot spot for pooches and their owners. The farmers market hosted Southeastern Guide Dogs to bring out some four-legged friends to engage and interact with others in the community.

Many owners brought out their dogs as well. Those in attendance enjoyed a puppy kissing booth, dog treats, gift baskets, and even a dog selfie station.

Southeastern Guide Dogs is an association that raises, trains, and provides lifetime care for service dogs.

