Locals react to O.J. Simpson’s prison release

SAVANNAH, GA – O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison on parole last night after serving nine years for armed robbery and kidnapping. However, many people told News 3, they can’t shake his role in the “Trial of the Century,” after he was acquitted in 1995.

Larry Brannen, a Savannah resident, said, “whether he did it or not, I’ll never know I’m not psychic, but I probably wouldn’t trust him with a knife in my kitchen.” Christine Brown, another local resident, said, “if he did it, then he’ll pay for it. If he didn’t, well, then God bless him.”

Many people, such as Brannen, believe the former NFL star got away with murder. He told News 3, “I personally do believe he was guilty as an individual. I think for a lot of people, it wasn’t O.J. the man, it was O.J. as a black man in the system being exonerated and I think that satisfied a lot of people who looked at the case as a representation of many other cases.”

Other individuals, such as Savannah local Elston Davis, believe that Simpson was set up. “He was found innocent, then I don’t see why anyone else have a problem with that. We’re going by our judicial system, and if that’s what the judicial system says that he was innocent, then everyone should just move on,” said Davis.

However, now that Simpson is out of jail on parole as a free man, most people agree that the ex-convict deserves a second chance.

Helina McFarland, Savannah resident, said, “I’m sure he took that nine years to think about what he did, if he did it, if he didn’t, who knows, but now that he’s out, I’m sure he won’t get himself into that position again.”

According to Simpson’s associates, the former NFL star plans on moving to Florida to meet his children. For the moment, he will be living in a gated community in Las Vegas.