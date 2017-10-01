Lake Mayer Skatepark opens

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — A project many have waited for has finally come to life. Many gathered for a ribbon cutting of what is the first 7,000 square foot, concrete skatepark in Chatham County. The skatepark is housed a Lake Mayer and provides not only kids but teens, and young adults the opportunity to have a good time.

Some teachers and supporters of the skatepark say it is an alternative to health risks and violence in the area. They also believe it teaches life skills that they cannot teach students in the classroom.

The land was provided by Chatham County and the skatepark was funded by supporters and the Tony Hawk Foundation.

