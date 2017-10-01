Craigslist scammer arrested after fatal hit-and-run

MORROW, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a Craigslist scammer has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in a store parking lot.

In a statement, Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says 65-year-old Murray Blackmon was arrested Friday night and is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle.

Officers responded to a 911 call earlier that day about a man who was run over in a Home Depot parking lot in Morrow.

Police believe Blackmon had met with the man to supposedly sell him a laptop. At some point, authorities say Blackmon sped off with the victim hanging from the vehicle’s passenger side. Authorities say Blackmon slammed on his brakes, causing the victim to fall and suffer fatal injuries.

Investigators say Blackmon has an extensive criminal history and has carried out Craigslist scams in which he would drive off with innocent people’s money.