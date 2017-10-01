A breast health value mission in Baxley

Women know they need an annual mammogram, but many in Baxley pushed back for years.

“Because we had women in our community that were uninsured or underinsured that could not get the screening mammograms they needed.”

Family Nurse Practitioner Knicole Lee says she was inspired to help women in a weight loss program improve their breast health.

“After they had loss weight they noticed some irregularities in their breasts. When we started trying to get them assistance they didn’t have insurance, and there wasn’t really anything for them out there because they were working women.”

Knicole knew she had to do something to help women pay for their mammograms.

so she started designing t-shirts under her private organization called babes… which stands for Battling Against Breast Cancer Educating for Survival.



“Since 2010 we’ve helped approximately 400 women either have mammograms, have diagnostic studies, travel assistance, compression stockings after they’ve had surgery.

“We’ve had probably about 25 women who have had breast cancer over the 7 years from mammograms.



This blanket represents the front and back of 18 tee-shirts sold in the last 6 years.

“We make the theme depending on what’s going on.”

All of the shirts serve two purposes funding for women and an educational tool for everyone.

“If our shirt makes one person get a mammogram that wouldn’t have gotten one… we’ve done our job.”

Breast cancer month 2017’s theme is based on a super hero…Wonder Babe.



“So Wonder is the word on the back and it stands for wonderful outreach to never give up, determined to end the war ,and reign over breast cancer.”

Knicole Lee and a team of supporters concentrating on saving lives.

“We don’t have anybody in our group that we serve that we have lost in the past 7 years to breast cancer.”

As long as we’ve got some funds we’re willing to do what we can.”

Knicole Lee will be our guest on WSAV’S The Bridge Wednesday morning, October 4th.