Satanic symbols painted on historic South Carolina church

MAYESVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A church in South Carolina that dates back more than 250 years has again been the target of vandals.

Salem Black River Presbyterian Church member Dick Dabbs says he discovered satanic symbols and phrases painted on the white columns, sidewalks and doors of the church near Mayesville on Friday morning.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says the church has been targeted for satanic rituals before, but it has been several years since the last incident.

Dennis told The Sumter Item that people think the church which was founded by Scotch-Irish settlers in 1759 is haunted, but he doesn’t know why. The current brick church was built in the 1840s.

The church was also one of a dozen found on lists in convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof’s car.