Long County Residents raise money for dog found beaten

Long County — (WSAV)

Some neighbors in Long County are coming to the rescue of a dog found severely beaten. They say Harley, a yellow Lab, has a crushed jaw after she was beaten with a golf club.

People in the neighborhood are now trying to raise money for her surgery next week in Jacksonville.

“An animal to me is like a human the difference is they can’t speak and I wanted to seek help for it,” says Virginia DeLoach who lives near Harley’s owner.

Deloach says Harley’s owner cannot afford the surgery to repair her jaw bone. So far, no word on who abused the dog.

Her surgery bill is $2000, if you’d like to donate, go to http://www.gofundme.com and search “Harley’s vet bill”.

Or people can send donations to River Regional Animal Emergency and Referral Center in Jacksonville, FL. The number is 904-853-6310.