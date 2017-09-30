Beach Task Force and volunteers install sand fences on Tybee Island

By Published:

TYBEE ISLAND, GA – Tybee Island Beach Task Force and more than fifty volunteers worked together Saturday to install sand fences on the beach.

Sand fences will help to rebuild the dunes that were destroyed by hurricanes Matthew and Irma. The fencing traps the sand blowing up into the dunes from the beach where it’s deposited. The sand dunes serve as a barrier to protect Tybee Island homes from flooding. 

Volunteers from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. helped with tasks such as: digging holes for fence posts, stretching fences between posts, and placing marsh wrack against the fencing to provide nutrients.

Cathy Sakas, Chair of the Tybee Island Beach Task Force, told News 3, “we want to encourage the plants to grow, and that’s what the sand fencing is all about, help mother nature do her job.”

The Task Force will be meeting two more times this year to install sand fencing on 2nd Street and 14th Street. If you would like to volunteer to help, contact Cathy Lewis at 912-660-6896, clewis@cityoftybee.org .

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s