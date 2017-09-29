Video: 2 officers investigated after telling student ‘I’m just gonna shoot him if things go sideways’

RENO (KRNV) — Two University of Nevada, Reno police officers are being investigated after “inappropriate comments were made to a University graduate student by the officers” during a traffic stop early Sunday morning, according to UNR Police.

The university released the video Wednesday afternoon, saying the events and comments were captured on a body camera. The video shows officers interacting with a group, which included a graduate student.

At the 4:20 mark of the video, one of the officers says, “Holy (expletive), I’m glad you’re not fighting, you’re too big,” apparently referring to a black graduate student, who starts laughing.

“I was like, I’m just gonna shoot him if things go sideways,” an officer seems to say. The student appears to stop laughing after this comment.

The student reported the incident, according to the statement from the university, with campus police and the Title IX office investigating. One of the officers involved has been placed on administrative leave.

The involved officers were identified as Sgt. Dan Johnston and Officer Adam Wilson. A university official said Wilson made the comment about shooting the student, and that he’s on paid administrative leave.

The student was identified as Kevin McReynolds, who once played for the Nevada football team.

University Police Chief Adam Garcia released the following statement:

“I have seen the video and I find the language that was used to be disturbing, offensive and unacceptable. I condemn this reprehensible language, and again, offer my sincerest apologies to the graduate student for what occurred.

I am deeply concerned about the distress that was placed on the graduate student. I commend the student’s courage in reporting this incident, it was a brave thing to do. I’ve spoken personally to the graduate student, as has University President Marc Johnson. Both President Johnson and I have personally apologized to the graduate student for the comments that were made.

University Police and the University’s Title IX Office are investigating, following our personnel policies and procedures, and we are moving quickly to determine our most appropriate action. One of the officer’s (sic) has been placed on administrative leave and is not on campus.

The words that were used during the traffic stop are deplorable and have no place in the important interaction that must occur between members of our community and our Police Department. At a time of heightened fear and anxiety throughout the country and on campus, the impact of the statements was further compounded.