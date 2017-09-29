Tom Price resigns as Health and Human Services Secretary

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price of Georgia offered his resignation earlier today and President Trump accepted.

This comes amid criticism of his travel on private planes. Price was accused of using charter flights for personal use, multiple government business trips, and flights as short as Washington to Philadelphia.

He is being investigated by the department’s inspector general.

Officials say even his partial repayment of $52,000 was not enough to save his job.

Trump intends to designate Don J. Wright of Virginia to serve as Acting Secretary, effective at 11:59 p.m. today.

Wright is currently the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health and Director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.