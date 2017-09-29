St. Joseph’s Candler providing mobile mammography testing in October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All throughout Breast Cancer Awareness month, St. Joseph’s/Candler is bringing mammogram testing to you.
SJ/C’s Mobile Mammography Unit, the Screen Machine, provides digital breast cancer screenings, both routine and diagnostic, for women in Savannah and surrounding areas.
The Screen Machine is now reaching women who may have otherwise not been screened. It’s a faster and more convenient way for women to have mammograms.
Annual mammograms are key to lifesaving, early detection of breast cancer.
St. Joseph’s Candler assures the same level of care provided at the Telfair Pavilion’s Comprehensive Breast Cancer for those screened on the Mobile Mammography Unit.
All mammograms are safe and confidential. Films are processed on-board so patients can be assured that the image is technically accurate before leaving the premises.
Am I eligible?
The Screen Machine accepts most insurance plans including Medicare, Medicaid, Champus/Tricare and Blue Choice HMO. Financial assistance is available for women who are at least 40-years-old, are uninsured and meet certain financial qualifications.
Call 912-354 for additional information.
Should I get screened?
SJ/C recommends women to begin annual screening at age 40. Women between ages 35-39 are eligible for a baseline mammogram.
Women who are currently undergoing treatment or have a personal history of breast cancer should consult a physician before obtaining a screening mammogram.
Pregnant and breastfeeding women should not have a screening mammogram.
If you’re experiencing breast problems, you will need to contact a physician for a mammogram.
If you have breast implants, talk with your physician about a diagnostic mammogram.
If you are concerned about any symptoms, visit here for more information.
When will the Screen Machine be near me?
SJ/C’s Mobile Mammography Unit will be in Savannah or surrounding areas every weekday during October.
Check out the full list of times & locations below.
October 2
Good Samaritan Clinic
4704 Augustas Ave. Garden City
Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
October 3
JCB
2000 Bamford Blvd. Pooler, GA 31322
Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
October 4
Pembroke – SJ/C Medical Group
159 W. Railroad St. Pembroke, GA
Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
October 5
Sylvania-Optim Health
215 Mims Rd. Sylvania, GA 30467
Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
October 6
Kroger “Proud In Pink” Rincon Store
461 S Columbia Ave, Rincon, GA 31326
Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
October 9
Good Samaritan Clinic
4704 Augusta Ave. Garden City, GA
Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
October 10
Rincon-SJ/C Medical Group
423 S. Columbia Ave., Rincon, GA
Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
October 11
GA Ports Authority
2 Annex Garden City, GA
Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
October 12
Ware Co. Board of Commissioners
800 Church St, Waycross, GA 31501
Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
October 13
Armstrong Atlantic University
11935 Abercorn St., Savannah GA 31419
Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
October 16
Richmond Hill – Bryan County Health Dept.
66 Captain Matthew Freeman
Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
October 17
The Landing Club
71 Green Island Rd, Savannah, GA 31411
Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
October 18
JC Lewis Primary Healthcare
107 Fahm Street Savannah, GA
Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
October 19
Sylvania-Optim Health
215 Mims Road Sylvania, GA 30467
Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
October 20
Courthouse
133 Montgomery Street Savannah, GA
Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
October 23
The Woods
7364-C Hodgson Memorial, Savannah, GA 31406
Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Savannah Summit Apartments
135 Hampstead Ave, Savannah, GA 31405
Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
October 24
Chatham County Health Department
1602 Drayton Street, Savannah, GA
Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
October 25
GA Southern University/Benefits and Wellness Fair
847 Plant Dr. Statesboro GA
Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
October 26
St. Mary’s Health Center
1302 Drayton Street, Savannah GA
Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
October 27
United States Post Office – Bingville Station
3601 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA 31405-9998
Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
October 30
Civic Center – Paint the Town Pink Mammography Day
301 West Oglethorpe, Savannah, GA 31401
Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
October 31
Islands – SJ/C Medical Group
102 Bryan Woods Rd. Savannah GA
Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.