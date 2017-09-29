St. Joseph’s Candler providing mobile mammography testing in October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All throughout Breast Cancer Awareness month, St. Joseph’s/Candler is bringing mammogram testing to you.

SJ/C’s Mobile Mammography Unit, the Screen Machine, provides digital breast cancer screenings, both routine and diagnostic, for women in Savannah and surrounding areas.

The Screen Machine is now reaching women who may have otherwise not been screened. It’s a faster and more convenient way for women to have mammograms.

Annual mammograms are key to lifesaving, early detection of breast cancer.

St. Joseph’s Candler assures the same level of care provided at the Telfair Pavilion’s Comprehensive Breast Cancer for those screened on the Mobile Mammography Unit.

All mammograms are safe and confidential. Films are processed on-board so patients can be assured that the image is technically accurate before leaving the premises.

Am I eligible?

The Screen Machine accepts most insurance plans including Medicare, Medicaid, Champus/Tricare and Blue Choice HMO. Financial assistance is available for women who are at least 40-years-old, are uninsured and meet certain financial qualifications.

Call 912-354 for additional information.

Should I get screened?

SJ/C recommends women to begin annual screening at age 40. Women between ages 35-39 are eligible for a baseline mammogram.

Women who are currently undergoing treatment or have a personal history of breast cancer should consult a physician before obtaining a screening mammogram.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should not have a screening mammogram.

If you’re experiencing breast problems, you will need to contact a physician for a mammogram.

If you have breast implants, talk with your physician about a diagnostic mammogram.

If you are concerned about any symptoms, visit here for more information.

When will the Screen Machine be near me?

SJ/C’s Mobile Mammography Unit will be in Savannah or surrounding areas every weekday during October.

Check out the full list of times & locations below.

October 2

Good Samaritan Clinic

4704 Augustas Ave. Garden City

Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

October 3

JCB

2000 Bamford Blvd. Pooler, GA 31322

Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

October 4

Pembroke – SJ/C Medical Group

159 W. Railroad St. Pembroke, GA

Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

October 5

Sylvania-Optim Health

215 Mims Rd. Sylvania, GA 30467

Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

October 6

Kroger “Proud In Pink” Rincon Store

461 S Columbia Ave, Rincon, GA 31326

Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

October 9

Good Samaritan Clinic

4704 Augusta Ave. Garden City, GA

Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

October 10

Rincon-SJ/C Medical Group

423 S. Columbia Ave., Rincon, GA

Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

October 11

GA Ports Authority

2 Annex Garden City, GA

Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

October 12

Ware Co. Board of Commissioners

800 Church St, Waycross, GA 31501

Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

October 13

Armstrong Atlantic University

11935 Abercorn St., Savannah GA 31419

Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

October 16

Richmond Hill – Bryan County Health Dept.

66 Captain Matthew Freeman

Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

October 17

The Landing Club

71 Green Island Rd, Savannah, GA 31411

Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

October 18

JC Lewis Primary Healthcare

107 Fahm Street Savannah, GA

Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

October 19

Sylvania-Optim Health

215 Mims Road Sylvania, GA 30467

Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

October 20

Courthouse

133 Montgomery Street Savannah, GA

Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

October 23

The Woods

7364-C Hodgson Memorial, Savannah, GA 31406

Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Savannah Summit Apartments

135 Hampstead Ave, Savannah, GA 31405

Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

October 24

Chatham County Health Department

1602 Drayton Street, Savannah, GA

Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

(free for qualifying women)

October 25

GA Southern University/Benefits and Wellness Fair

847 Plant Dr. Statesboro GA

Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

October 26

St. Mary’s Health Center

1302 Drayton Street, Savannah GA

Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

October 27

United States Post Office – Bingville Station

3601 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA 31405-9998

Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

October 30

Civic Center – Paint the Town Pink Mammography Day

301 West Oglethorpe, Savannah, GA 31401

Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

October 31

Islands – SJ/C Medical Group

102 Bryan Woods Rd. Savannah GA

Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.