Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort hosts week of events to benefit storm victims

By Published:

Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort is proud to host a week of events to support and give back to the local organizations who worked endless hours helping those affected by storms get back on their feet.

For more information, go to:

https://www.lowcountryreliefbenefit.com/

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Deep Well Project, the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and Bluffton Self Help.

October 4
Wednesday,
6 – 8:30 p.m.

FIVE COURSE WINE DINNER
FEATURING CAKEBREAD CELLARS
ALEXANDER’S RESTAURANT & WINE BAR
$125 per person
View menu here

