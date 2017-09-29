ONLY ON 3: Georgia Air National Guard sends aid to Hurricane Maria victims

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nine days after Hurricane Maria tore through Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, millions are still living without drinkable water, food or electricity.

The Georgia Air National Guard is doing its part to help those in need, and News 3’s Courtney Cole and Photojournalist Drew Hunt had the opportunity to join the 165th Airlift Wing on one of its missions.

On the flight with them was a truck, generator, food and water that was delivered to Puerto Rico following a 5-hour flight.

“To know that you’re helping American Citizens and those in need in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, that’s what the guard’s all about. To help out, to be there, to serve our country and the serve the American people,” says Michael Clay, Pilot with the 165th Airlift Wing.

After dropping off the supplies, 32 evacuees also boarded the plane to connect with family on the mainland.

The unit says they are expecting to make 10 to 12 trips each day through at least the end of October.

“Everything in the Guard, unless it’s a wartime mission, is being dedicated to this operation, for both Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands,” says Clay.

