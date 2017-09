SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are searching for a missing woman who was last seen today around 11:15 a.m. near Olympia Cafe on River Street.

Patricia James is 70-years-old and has Alzheimer’s. She was last seen wearing cutoff shorts and white shoes.

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency and Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department have both issued alerts for James.

If seen, dial 911.