#LowcountryStrong benefit concert to feature Cranford Hollow

By Published:

 

Benefit concert with Cranford Hollow and special guests The Chiggers

About #lowcountrystrong Hurricane Relief Benefit:
Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort is proud to host a week of events to support and give back to the local organizations who worked endless hours helping those affected by storms get back on their feet.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Deep Well Project, the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and Bluffton Self Help.

For more information please visit:
lowcountryreliefbenefit.com

