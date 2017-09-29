LowcountryStrong benefit concert to feature Cranford Hollow

Benefit concert with Cranford Hollow and special guests The Chiggers
About #lowcountrystrong Hurricane Relief Benefit:
Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort is proud to host a week of events to support and give back to the local organizations who worked endless hours helping those affected by storms get back on their feet.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Deep Well Project, the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and Bluffton Self Help.
For more information please visit:
lowcountryreliefbenefit.com