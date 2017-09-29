LowcountryStrong benefit concert to feature Cranford Hollow

Benefit concert with Cranford Hollow and special guests The Chiggers

About #lowcountrystrong Hurricane Relief Benefit:

Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort is proud to host a week of events to support and give back to the local organizations who worked endless hours helping those affected by storms get back on their feet.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Deep Well Project, the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry and Bluffton Self Help.

For more information please visit:

lowcountryreliefbenefit.com