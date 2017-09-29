Look out: scammers can steal your credit card information

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, GA – Skimmers look just like any ordinary card reader, but they are actually a fake one meant to look real.

Skimmers are electronic devices, disguised in gas pumps and ATM’s, that are designed to steal your credit card information.

Gerry Long, WSAV’s Crime Expert, said, “google skimmer and it will come up with skimmers that are for sale. For an investment, you buy five skimmers for 25 to 40 dollars a piece, and you put them in five different locations, and you sit there all weekend, you’ve got 500 to 600 credit card numbers.”

Here are tips Long told News 3 for how to avoid these skimmer scams:

  • Check to see if the pump you’re using looks different than the machines around it
  • Find a gas pump or ATM in a well-lit, surveillance area
  • Avoid using debit cards and inputting pin numbers
  • Monitor your bank account transactions
  • Set up fraud bank alerts on your phone
  • Download the skimmer scanner app for Android

Long’s biggest advice to viewers, is to trust your gut. She said, “if something doesn’t seem right, just go to a gas station or a different pump. Don’t take the risk.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s