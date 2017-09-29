Devastated and desperate. That’s the situation for millions of people in Puerto Rico. Most residents are still without power and many don’t have basic necessities. People worldwide are stepping up to help those picking up the pieces of the destruction Hurricane Maria left behind– including Savannah’s ‘Puerto Rico Restaurant.’
Marily Labrador and Capt. Giazzi Segarra are tell us about their mission to help.
Local restaurant continues to collect donations for Puerto Rico
