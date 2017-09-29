Local businesses helping Tybee Island storm victims recover

(Tybee Island) — WSAV

We’re seeing overwhelming support on Tybee Island for people affected by Irma. Several local businesses are helping families who lost everything in the storm.

Organizers of the group “Help Tybee” created a website where people in need can go and get connected with organizations that can help.

Now, donations from local businesses are pouring in.

“Some hotels have actually opened their doors for residents to stay for free and we just learned last night that the campground is allowing primary residents on Tybee two months free if there are spots available,” says Jenny Rutherford with Help Tybee.

Rutherford says Embassy Suites in downtown Savannah donated 30 sleeper sofas to victims.

Savannah-area Realtors pledged 10 thousand dollars to purchase 40 queen sized beds, bed frames, water proof covers and linens.

Tybee Island Resident Tammy Kuck owns “Justabreeze Gallery and Framing”. Her home was damaged by flooding following Irma.

She received her new bed Friday.

“We don’t have access to go out and buy new things, new mattresses,” says Tammy Kuck, Tybee Island Resident. “We’re very excited to get a cozy new bed.”

If you’re a resident of Tybee Island and in need of assistance, visit http://www.helptybee.com