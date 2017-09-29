Liberty County community sending supplies to Puerto Rico

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the Hispanic community in Liberty County are collecting supplies to provide Puerto Rican’s with some relief following the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma.

The effort to gather supplies is spearheaded by Melanie Lopez, a nurse at Winn Army Community Hospital on Fort Stewart.

Lopez said when she finally made contact with family members on the island through social network sites she just knew she could not sit back and do nothing.

“They have no water, they have no power. My cousin was standing in the middle of the parking lot texting me, sending me messages saying she’s waiting in line. There’s not too much to give out,” says Lopez.

On Friday morning Lopez and others loaded up a truck bound for Orlando, Florida. Lopez and her husband will drop off water, hygiene items and clothing to a collection point where it will be shipped to Puerto Rico.

They will turn around after dropping the goods and return to Liberty County.

Goods can be dropped off at JJ’s Bar and Grill (726 East Oglethorpe Hwy in Hinesville). Call 912-877-9199 or 912-255-5305 for more details.