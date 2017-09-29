Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Scores

The Friday Night Blitz is back with another week of high school football.

Our Game of the Week features an exciting match-up between the Glynn Academy Yellow Jackets and Wayne County Terrors.

Plus, we’re at the Bluffton Bowl to see the May River Sharks take on the Bluffton Bobcats.

Tune into WSAV-CW or online here to watch our Game of the Week play out.

Recent scores (refresh for updates):

Glynn Academy, Wayne County – Live Now

Benedictine 42, Bryan County 0 – 1Q

Jenkins 21, Johnson 0 – 1Q

Whale Branch 14, Woodland 7 – 2Q

Vidalia 7, Bacon County 7 – 2Q

Screven County 14, Harlem 0 – 1Q

Liberty County 13, Effingham County 10 – 2Q

Burke Academy 3, Bulloch Academy 0 – 2Q

Toombs County 10, Jeff Davis 0 – 1Q

May River 14, Bluffton 6 – 2Q

Southeast Bulloch 20, Island 6 – 2Q

