Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Scores

The Friday Night Blitz is back with another week of high school football.

Our Game of the Week features an exciting match-up between the Glynn Academy Yellow Jackets and Wayne County Terrors.

Plus, we’re at the Bluffton Bowl to see the May River Sharks take on the Bluffton Bobcats.

Tune into WSAV-CW or online here to watch our Game of the Week play out.

Recent scores (refresh for updates):

  • Glynn Academy, Wayne County – Live Now
  • Benedictine 42, Bryan County 0 – 1Q
  • Jenkins 21, Johnson 0 – 1Q
  • Whale Branch 14, Woodland 7 – 2Q
  • Vidalia 7, Bacon County 7 – 2Q
  • Screven County 14, Harlem 0 – 1Q
  • Liberty County 13, Effingham County 10 – 2Q
  • Burke Academy 3, Bulloch Academy 0 – 2Q
  • Toombs County 10, Jeff Davis 0 – 1Q
  • May River 14, Bluffton 6 – 2Q
  • Southeast Bulloch 20, Island 6 – 2Q

Want to report a score? Email our scorekeeper here or call 912-721-1509.

As always, we want to see your game day selfies! Send your best photos to pics@wsav.com to be featured in our Ford Focus on the Fans gallery.

