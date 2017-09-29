Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Scores

The Friday Night Blitz is back with another week of high school football.
Our Game of the Week features an exciting match-up between the Glynn Academy Yellow Jackets and Wayne County Terrors.
Plus, we’re at the Bluffton Bowl to see the May River Sharks take on the Bluffton Bobcats.
Recent scores (refresh for updates):
- Glynn Academy, Wayne County – Live Now
- Benedictine 42, Bryan County 0 – 1Q
- Jenkins 21, Johnson 0 – 1Q
- Whale Branch 14, Woodland 7 – 2Q
- Vidalia 7, Bacon County 7 – 2Q
- Screven County 14, Harlem 0 – 1Q
- Liberty County 13, Effingham County 10 – 2Q
- Burke Academy 3, Bulloch Academy 0 – 2Q
- Toombs County 10, Jeff Davis 0 – 1Q
- May River 14, Bluffton 6 – 2Q
- Southeast Bulloch 20, Island 6 – 2Q
