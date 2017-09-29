Find out where to get special deals for National Coffee Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — National Coffee Day is Friday, Sept. 29, and several shops are offering discounts and freebies for the special day.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee all day at participating locations.

Krispy Kreme: Free any-size hot coffee or small iced coffee all weekend, Sept. 29-Oct. 1. More info here.

Dunkin’ Donuts:  FREE medium Hot Coffee when you buy a medium or larger Hot Coffee.

McDonald’s: Get a small specialty coffee for $2 at participating locations, or a free medium McCafe with any purchase in the McDonald’s app

Keurig: Get 20 percent off all pods purchased at www.keurig.com with coupon code CELEBRATE

 

