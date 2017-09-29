Driver freed after early morning accident on Parris Island Gateway

BURTON, SC (WSAV) — According to the Burton Fire District, a driver was freed from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Parris Island Gateway this morning, Sept. 29.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, the Burton Fire District responded to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Savannah Highway. Burton fire crews arrived to a two-vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and a pickup truck. The driver of the passenger vehicle was trapped inside.

Burton firefighters were able to free the driver using the Jaws of Life and the driver was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was not transported. The intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Savannah Highway was blocked for approximately an hour due to leaking fluids from the vehicles.

SCDOT was called to assist in fluid cleanup.

The Burton Fire District has responded to 245 motor vehicle accidents in 2017, with 41 of those accidents occurring on Parris Island Gateway.