Detectives investigate shooting, possibly off of Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting incident after a 25-year-old man arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Brandon L. Williams arrived at the hospital about 12:45 p.m. today with a non-life-threatening injury. Police believe the shooting may have occurred in the area near Ogeechee Road and Liberty Parkway.Williams has been non-cooperative with detectives.

Williams has been non-cooperative with detectives.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police. A confidential tip line is also open directly to detectives at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.